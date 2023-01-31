PRAYAGRAJ SMART CITY INITIATIVE: Construction of multi-purpose cultural complex begins at new site in AU

PRAYAGRAJ The proposed state-of-the-art multi-purpose cultural complex, which was to be built behind the NCC building at the Allahabad University (AU), is now being constructed at a new site in the central varsity. The complex, with a total seating capacity of 1,500 individuals, is being constructed near AU’s Earth and Planetary Science department under the Prayagraj Smart City Initiative.

Earlier, in 2022, military authorities had stopped the work for lack of a no objection certificate (NOC). Back then, the construction of the complex was being carried out at a site behind the NCC building in Chaitham Lines. However, the auditorium would now be constructed at the new site with an estimated cost of around ₹47 crore, said officials.

The complex is being constructed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) and the AU administration on a plot of land provided by the varsity. Prior to using this land for the construction of the auditorium, there was a gymnasium and a squash court here -- both of which were not in use for past several years.

“Although there had been a few roadblocks that hindered the start of the work for this ambitious project, the land has now been provided by the AU administration. The construction work has begun and it will be completed before Mahakumbh-2025,” said Arvind Kumar Chauhan, vice-chairman of Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA).

There is ample space for the facility, which will be a state-of-the-art amenity for hosting important events in the future, he added. The fully centralised airconditioned auditorium will have a seating arrangement spread across two storeys -- with the ground floor having around 900 seats and the first floor (balcony) having 600 seats. Besides, the basement would have the parking facility for over 250 vehicles, along with an open parking for the VVIP.

The multi-purpose cultural complex would also have an open theatre with the seating capacity of around 300 individuals. Along with this, there would be two conference halls, each having the seating capacity of 250 individuals. The complex would also have the facility of two exhibition halls for hosting different exhibitions of the city.

The main stage of the complex would also be huge. It would be spread in an area of round 200 square metres. Also, there would be a fully digital backup for the electronic gadgets to be used for any function. The sound system, side screens, displays, and overhead projectors, among others would also be in place in concurrent to other state-of-the art facilities provided in the complex. After completion of the construction, the complex would be used for all the government and semi-government functions and events.