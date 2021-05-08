Prayagraj: State govt provides 100 additional monitors to SRN hosp ICU

For a better treatment of corona patients admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Swaroop Rani Nehru (SRN) Hospital, the state government has provided 100 more monitors for the ICU to the hospital for close monitoring and betterment of patients. The machines were handed over to the hospital administration by Uttar Pradesh Civil Aviation, Minority Welfare, Political Pension, Muslim Waqf and Haj Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi on Friday.

During this time, the Principal of SRN Hospital, Dr SP Singh and district magistrate of Prayagraj Bhanu Chandra Goswami were also present.

The minister held an inspection accompanied by doctors and officials and learned about the arrangements at the hospital. At the same time, he encouraged the doctors and other health workers who are serving the people in these difficult circumstances.

The minister said that close monitoring of admitted patients in ICU is the need of the hour, in which these computerized monitors will prove to be helpful.

The principal of SRN Medical College, Dr SP Singh said that through the monitors, the SPO-2 oxygen saturation level of the admitted patients in the ICU will be monitored. Accordingly, the doctor will be able to see the flow of oxygen. When oxygen is in the BIPAP or on a ventilator, the entire parameter is visible on a vital monitor. The pulse rate, blood sender and ECG will also be displayed, so that there is no problem in monitoring a patient, he explained.

Everything is visible on the monitor, which remains connected to the doctor’s duty room. The doctor can also monitor the patient’s vitals through the monitor from the duty room. If the saturation falls, the monitor starts beeping, he explained.

There were 140 monitors already available in the hospital and these new 100 machines will allow more patients to remain under better observation, he said.

When asked about the arrangements and supply of oxygen by the minister, Principal Dr SP Singh said that SRN has two liquid tanks for the supply of oxygen with a capacity of 40,000 litres. The per-day need is about 20,000 to 22,000 litres of oxygen. The liquid supply in the tank is from Jamshedpur. Two tankers arrive per day due to which the supply of oxygen in the SRN remains constant. There is no shortage of oxygen so far. Minister Nandi directed increasing the capacity and installation of an additional tanker for oxygen supply.