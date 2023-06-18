STF nabs two smugglers with marijuana worth 9.50 lakh

Prayagraj unit of Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday busted a gang of smugglers and seized marijuana worth ₹9.50 lakh from their possession. The smugglers were using a luxury car with specially designed cavity to smuggle marijuana in the district. An FIR has been registered against the two accused under the NDPS Act at Handia police station, STF officials said. (Pic for representation)

DSP STF Navendu Kumar said acting on a tip off, STF team on Sunday intercepted a luxury car on Varanasi- Kanpur highway under Handia police station. Two suspects in the car were taken into custody after the team found marijuana stuffed in a specially designed cavity in the car.

The two smugglers were identified as Satish Singh of Chandauli district and Miniketan Nayak of Kalahandi district of Orissa.

During questioning the duo informed that they were involved in smuggling of marijuana from Orissa with the help of one Mitthu. Miniketan arranged for vehicles with special cavities to hide marijuana while Satish supplied it in small quantities in Prayagraj region. Mitthu arranged big consignment of marijuana and took profit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON