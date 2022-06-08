Prayagraj: Teenage rape victim dies a month after she attempted suicide

A teenage rape victim who had attempted suicide in Kaushambi district on May 4, died while undergoing treatment at SRN hospital here on Monday night.

The police had earlier lodged an FIR in this connection and arrested the accused on May 6 on the basis of his name that the victim had written on her hands.

According to reports, the victim, who was around 17 years old and resident of a village in Karari area of Kaushambi, attempted suicide by hanging herself on May 4. Her kin rescued her on time and rushed her to a nearby hospital from where the doctors referred her to SRN hospital in Prayagraj. According to reports, the girl had written name of one Kaleem on her hands and alleged that he had been exploiting her sexually.

The victim’s kin submitted a complaint to police on the basis of the name written on her hands after which the police lodged an FIR against the accused under relevant sections. The accused was arrested and questioned before being sent to jail.

Karari police said that questioning revealed that the accused was sexually exploiting the girl after blackmailing her through some obscene videos.

The girl’s body has been as sent for postmortem examination.