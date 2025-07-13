Prayagraj to get 800 registered home stays under new policy

Tourists visiting Prayagraj can look forward to improved lodging options as the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department rolls out its new Home Stay and Bed & Breakfast Policy-2025, replacing the previous paying guest system. The initiative aims to set up around 800 registered home stay and B&B units across the city, providing visitors with comfortable accommodation and food services. Lonikot home stay in Prayagraj (HT)

Aparajita Singh, regional tourist officer of Prayagraj, explained that the new policy distinguishes between urban and rural home stays to ensure both quality and authenticity. In urban areas like Prayagraj, eligible home stays must be fully residential properties where the owners reside on-site. Property owners can rent out up to two-thirds of their rooms—ranging from one to six rooms or a maximum of 12 beds. However, larger establishments such as hotels or guest houses are not eligible under this policy.

In the urban areas, breakfast is mandatory for guests, while rural home stays in Prayagraj will provide full meal services, immersing tourists in a genuine rural lifestyle. These rural units must meet basic infrastructure standards, including bathrooms, toilets, running water, electricity, and essential furniture.

Safety remains a priority under the new policy. Each registered home stay or B&B in Prayagraj must have a caretaker on site, at least three CCTV cameras with 90 days of recording, and fire safety equipment approved by the fire department. Only units meeting these criteria will be registered.

The registration process is streamlined through the online portal up-tourismportal.in, with applications vetted by a committee led by Prayagraj’s district magistrate before approval by the directorate of tourism. Registration fees vary based on categories: Silver and Gold, with urban units paying higher fees than rural ones. The rates fixed include: Silver ( ₹2000 for urban home stay/B&B units, ₹500 for rural units) and Gold ( ₹3000 for urban units, ₹750 for rural units).

Current paying guest accommodations in Prayagraj must update their facilities and register under the new policy within one year to continue operating legally.

This policy marks a significant step toward promoting safer, more authentic, and quality tourism experiences in Prayagraj, positioning the city as a key destination for both domestic and international travelers.