Basic development plan amended for new urban areas in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ As many as 5,000 streetlights will be installed in the newly-added areas of Sangam city. Besides, a total of 25 roads and drains will also be developed in areas falling under 27 municipal wards of Prayagraj Municipal Corporation. These wards have around 50,000 houses, said civic officials. A plan has also been chalked out to install seven big tube wells, they added. A view of the Habibpur area that has become part of Sangam city municipal area. (HT Photo)

The basic facilities of these new urban areas will be increased by spending around ₹23 crore. Prayagraj municipal commissioner Chandra Mohan Garg has approved the proposal with several amendments, the officials further said. The importance of the plan can be gauged from the fact that it is after four years of delimitation, the roadmap for developing these areas to bring them at par with other city wards is now nearing implementation. As part of the delimitation exercise, Sangam city limits were increased. Also, many rural areas were included in the city.

In the newly added urban areas, a proposal was first prepared to install 1,000 streetlights, develop 40 roads and set up seven tube wells. The municipal commissioner on Monday reviewed the proposed basic development works of these new urban areas under the ‘Nagar Srijan Yojna’. In the review held in the new building of the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation, the municipal commissioner directed to install 5,000 streetlights in the new wards. However, with the number of streetlights increased, the proposed roads to be developed were reduced from 40 to 25.

As per plan, now ₹10 crore will be spent on streetlights, ₹9 crore on construction of roads and drains and ₹4 crore on construction of tube wells. Earlier, the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation had planned to get the proposed development works done in the new areas at a cost of ₹17 crore. This figure has now been hiked to ₹23 crore.

Meanwhile, the state government has sought a proposal from the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation for development of the new urban areas of Sangam city. After taking oath of office, the new mayor, Ganesh Kesarwani, had also directed civic officials to prepare a development plan for these new areas. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation’s chief engineer Satish Kumar said that the proposal will be finalised as per instructed amendments and sent to the state government for the budget soon.

