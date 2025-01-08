Prayagraj traffic police gears up for Mahakumbh: Plan prioritises pilgrim convenience

To ensure smooth travel for pilgrims and tourists during Mahakumbh02025, the traffic police have devised a comprehensive plan, emphasising efficient management across seven major routes leading to Prayagraj. With over 40 crore pilgrims expected, the traffic plan includes designated parking for large and small vehicles and pedestrian-friendly measures. (HT FILE)

The traffic plan formulated by the police outlines seven key routes leading to the Mahakumbh Mela and Commissionerate area from various directions. These routes include the Jaunpur, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Rewa/Banda, Kanpur, Lucknow, and Pratapgarh, informed officials.

According to an estimate, 21% of traffic is expected from the Jaunpur route and 18% from the Rewa/Banda route. Similarly, 16% are expected to reach via the Varanasi route, whereas 14% and 12% are expected to arrive through Kanpur and Mirzapur routes respectively. Additionally, 10% of visitors are expected to come from Lucknow and 9% from Pratapgarh, said officials.

With over 40 crore pilgrims expected, the traffic plan includes designated parking for large and small vehicles and pedestrian-friendly measures. One-way routes will be enforced in the fair area, even as real-time diversions in case of excessive crowds will be implemented as per need, said SSP Kumbh Rajesh Dwivedi.

These arrangements aim at facilitating seamless access for devotees, ensuring an uninterrupted and spiritually fulfilling experience during the holy event, he added.