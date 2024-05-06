Prayagraj woman killed by father, uncle over affair

The Lalapur police cracked the murder of a woman within 24 hours, on Monday. The woman’s bludgeoned body had been found at a deserted spot on Sunday. The woman’s father and uncle have been arrested who confessed to have killed her as she was adamant to marry her boyfriend, police said. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The body of a woman was found in Lalapur area on Sunday. Police found the mobile phone of the woman near the spot through which the body was later identified as that of Maya Devi, 20, of Jawai village of Kaushambi district.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Police received a call on Maya Devi’s mobile from her boyfriend Gyanchand Saroj. During questioning, Gyanchand told the police that Maya and he were in an affair and wanted to marry each other. However, Maya’s family members were against their marriage.

On suspicion, police rounded up Maya’s father Mulchandra Saroj and his brother, Harishchandra Saroj. During interrogation, the duo confessed to having killed Maya Devi as she was adamant on marrying Gyanchand.

They took Maya to a deserted spot and assaulted her with stones on her head and face. They dumped the body and fled. However, in a hurry, they failed to take Maya’s mobile phone away from the crime scene.

DCP (trans-Yamuna) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said five stones used in the crime and the bike of the accused have been recovered following their confession.