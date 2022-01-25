Prayagraj: Youth suspected to have foreign links detained at Manauri Air Force station

PRAYAGRAJ: Security personnel at Air Force station, Manauri, on Sunday detained a youth, suspected to have foreign links. He has been handed over to Puramufti police for further questioning, said police officials on Monday.

Intelligence agencies and ATS personnel were also put on alert after receiving information about the suspected youth, they said.

According to reports, the youth, identified as Shailendra Singh, was caught while he was smoking marijuana on the Air Force premises on Saturday. He is son of Bhedraj Singh, a fireman at Air Force station.

“Some suspected mobile numbers have been found on the youth’s mobile phone. Police will now investigate if the youth was added to WhatsApp groups of Pakistan or other countries. WhatsApp chats and call details of the youth are being scanned to learn about the persons with whom he was in contact with. Further action will be taken after proper investigations into the matter,” said Ajay Kumar, senior superintendent of police (SSP).

According to police, station security officer, Satyam Bhartiya was shocked to find that Shailendra Singh was added to some WhatsApp groups which had foreign links and mobile numbers added to them. His call details revealed that the youth had also made calls on some foreign numbers.

On Sunday, the security personnel handed over Shailendra to Puramufti police and gave a complaint mentioning about the suspected WhatsApp groups. A pouch of marijuana was also recovered from him.