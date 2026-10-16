Marco Rubio backs Trump’s ‘America First’ foreign policy, says US will no longer put global order first

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has defended President Donald Trump’s “America First” foreign policy, arguing that Washington must prioritize American interests over international institutions and the existing global order, while using diplomacy to manage differences with allies. Secretary of State Marco Rubio defends Trump’s ‘America First’ policy (AP Photo)

In an interview with Breitbart News at the State Department on Thursday, October 15, Rubio rejected criticism of the policy and said putting America first was a matter of common sense. His remarks followed Trump’s address to the United Nations General Assembly, where the president emphasized using American power to advance US interests.

“I think at its core everyone understands that our foreign policy—which is what I can speak about—has to be about what is good for America,” Rubio said.

He added that other countries should pursue policies that serve their own national interests, arguing that diplomacy helps nations manage disagreements.

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Rubio explains what ‘America First’ means Rubio said critics often portrayed the phrase “America First” negatively, but argued that politicians would struggle to win elections by promising to put their country second or third.

“If they don’t like America First, they should have the guts to go out there and tell people, ‘I am running for office on the belief that our foreign policy should be driven by America second or America third,’” he said.

The secretary of state maintained that prioritizing US interests could also benefit allies and other countries. He said Washington would use diplomacy when American interests did not align with those of a partner.

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“So I think the president’s basically saying common sense, which is our foreign policy and what we do around the world, is going to be driven by what’s good for America,” Rubio said.

He argued that the policy would strengthen the United States and its allies by using the country’s economic, military and cultural influence to advance shared interests where possible.

US interests take priority over global order Rubio said the Trump administration would no longer place international institutions or the broader global order ahead of American interests.

“We’re not against any of those things. We’re just not going to put them ahead of American interests anymore,” he said, referring to the United Nations and the wider international system.

He also criticized foreign policy commentators and think tanks that, in his view, opposed the administration’s approach. Rubio argued that following their advice could have reduced the United States’ standing as a global power.

“If we had listened to them, I mean, at this point, America would be a middle power,” he said.

The interview offered a further explanation of the administration’s foreign policy priorities, with Rubio presenting the approach as an effort to use American power in pursuit of national interests while retaining diplomacy as a tool for resolving disagreements.