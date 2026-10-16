20-year-old student killed, bike taxi driver injured after vehicle hits them in Delhi's Rohini

A 20-year-old student was killed, and the bike-taxi driver she was riding with sustained severe injuries when the two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Begumpur in Delhi's Rohini area on Thursday afternoon. A police officer aware of the matter said that the woman has been identified as Manjeet Kaur, originally from Himachal Pradesh, who was studying in Delhi. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO/Representational Image)

Deputy commissioner of police (Rohini) Shashank Jaiswal confirmed the incident.

A police officer aware of the matter said that the woman has been identified as Manjeet Kaur, originally from Himachal Pradesh, who was studying in Delhi. The details of her college were not immediately known.

"In the afternoon, police received a call regarding an accident near Sector 23. When a team reached the spot, they found the woman and bike-taxi driver injured on the road and the bike in accidental condition. Both the injured were rushed to the hospital, where Kaur was declared dead on arrival," the officer said.

Police said that they have registered a case on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving.

"CCTV footage is being obtained and examined to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the offending vehicle", the officer said.

This incident comes two weeks after a 22-year-old woman was killed after a bus allegedly hit the Uber bike she was riding pillion on at southeast Delhi’s Ashram flyover late last month.

The deceased, Hrishita Lahon, was travelling on a Bajaj Platina bike when a speeding bus rammed into the bike. The bike rider was also injured. Police said Lahon was travelling to Noida for her internship in the morning.

She was a graduate of DU’s Maitreyi College and was currently working as an intern at a clothing company, handling their social media. Police said she was also doing her master’s from IGNOU and lived in the Panchsheel Park area. She is survived by her parents and a younger brother who live in Guwahati, Assam

According to the police, at around 10 am, Uber bike rider Darab Singh was ferrying Lahon when a bus hit them.