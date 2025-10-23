Prayagraj’s women-led FPO achieves over ₹85 lakh turnover

PRAYAGRAJ

A farmer producer organisation (FPO) run by rural women and established in the Koraon development block of Prayagraj district has emerged as a model for rural economic transformation, achieving an impressive turnover of over ₹85 lakh within a single financial year.

This FPO, backed by the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM), is the first in the district to reach this milestone, significantly enhancing the income of local farmers, especially women from rural areas, according to district officials.

According to Ashok Kumar Gupta, NRLM deputy commissioner, Prayagraj district currently has nine women-run farmer producer companies involving more than 4,000 women from rural backgrounds. These organisations act as vital bridges between farmers and various agricultural stakeholders, helping streamline input supply and improve market access, he shared.

NRLM’s district mission manager, Viraj Singh, highlighted that this leading FPO Vindhyavasini Prerna Udyog includes over 3,000 women from self-help groups (SHGs) affiliated with NRLM.

In the financial year 2024–25, the organisation sold agricultural inputs worth ₹45 lakh to local farmers. These included fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, and animal feed supplied primarily through a tie-up with DeHaat, a well-known agritech company, he added.

In addition to input sales, the FPO procured and sold agricultural produce worth over ₹40 lakh, primarily wheat, which was sold to ITC Ltd. Talks are now underway with Annapurna, another major agri-company, for the sale of paddy. Notably, animal feed saw the highest demand among the inputs sold, he shared.

The FPO, which received its GST registration last year, has also appointed a chartered accountant to ensure proper financial and compliance management. The organisation is expanding its commercial partnerships and has formal agreements with both ITC and DeHaat.

Looking ahead, the organisation aims to venture into value-added products, with a focus on organic fertilisers. For the financial year 2025–26, it has set a business target of ₹2 crore, out of which over ₹40 lakh has already been achieved by October, shared Pinki Devi, a resident of Khiri village, Koraon, who holds the post of ‘Promoter’ in Ma Vindhyavasini Prerna Udyog Group.

These achievements underline the critical role FPOs are playing in removing middlemen from the supply chain and making agri-services accessible directly within villages. Empowered by the National Rural Livelihoods Mission, these women-led organisations in Prayagraj are proving to be powerful agents of change strengthening rural livelihoods, ensuring fair prices for farmers and enhancing women’s financial independence, said officials.