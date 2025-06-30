Prep underway for National Urban Local Bodies Conference to be held at Manesar

Gurugram: With just two days left for the National Urban Local Bodies Conference to be held at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in Manesar, Gurugram district administration has intensified preparations to ensure seamless arrangements for the mega event. Multiple agencies, including the district administration, Municipal Corporation, and Police Department, are working in coordination to ensure that dignitaries and delegates experience a smooth and well-organised event. The National Conference of Urban Local Bodies will be held in Gurugram on July 3 and 4. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar has issued clear directions to all department heads, instructing them not to leave the district headquarters during the conference period. “It is crucial that officials remain available to facilitate prompt decision-making and address any situation that may arise,” he said. He also urged all departments to work in close coordination and fulfil their responsibilities with a spirit of shared accountability.

To facilitate communication and coordination with the visiting delegates, liaison officers have been appointed by the district administration. These officers were briefed at the venue on Monday regarding the programme schedule, requirements of the delegates, emergency protocols, and their specific duties. DC Ajay Kumar emphasised that the liaison officers must discharge their duties with utmost sincerity to ensure the guests face no inconvenience.

Work on beautifying the venue and surrounding roads is progressing at a rapid pace. Welcome gates, directional signage, and decorative elements reflecting the theme of the National Conference are being installed at key intersections, entry points, and within the venue premises. The final touches are being given to colourful dividers along the major routes. Separate entry and exit routes have been designated to avoid traffic congestion during the event.

The Police Department has devised an elaborate plan to deploy additional security personnel around the conference venue and adjacent areas. Traffic diversions and alternative parking arrangements are being implemented to maintain smooth vehicular movement. Fire safety teams, medical units from the Health Department, and ambulances will be stationed at the venue as part of emergency preparedness.

The deputy commissioner said, “The district administration is committed to ensuring that the event reflects the hospitality and administrative efficiency of Haryana. All departments have been instructed to prioritise the preparations and complete them well within the stipulated timeline.”