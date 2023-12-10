President Droupadi Murmu to visit Varanasi

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, is set to embark on a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, commencing today, where she will grace the 45th convocation of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith (MGKVP) in Varanasi. Droupadi Murmu, the President of India. (PTI)

In Varanasi, the President will be received by the governor Anandi Ben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

According to a statement by chief proctor, MGKVP, Prof Amita Singh, President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest of the convocation, whereas the noted academician Prof Durg Singh Chauhan will be the guest of honor at the convocation ceremony.

Moreover, district magistrate, Varanasi, S Rajalingam said, “All preparations for the President’s visit have been made.”

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the visit. Eight superintendents of police, seven additional superintendents of police, and 15 deputy SPs along with a large number of police personnel will be deployed at various points in the city. Ten inspectors, 105 sub-inspectors, 485 head constables and constables, and five company PAC personnel, who are from other districts, will be deployed for security arrangements, said a senior police officer.

Later today evening, the President will attend the 27th-anniversary celebration of the Divine Heart Foundation (India) in Lucknow. On December 12, she will grace the second convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Lucknow.