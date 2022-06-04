President in Kashi today, to offer prayers at KV temple

President Ram Nath Kovind is proposed to be on a daylong visit to Varanasi on Sunday. According to senior officials in the know about it, President Kovind will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport, Varanasi, from Gorakhpur in the afternoon. From the airport, he will go to Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) guest house.

From there, he will go the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor where he would offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple. Thereafter, he would leave for Lucknow. In view of the President’s visit, a safe house is being built in hospitals here. Besides, ambulances and a team of doctors from Varanasi, Chandauli and Ghazipur will also be ready.

On the route from Bareka to Kashi Vishwanath temple, barricading, cleanliness and other preparations were being completed on Sunday. Meanwhile, commissioner of police (CP), Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh held a meeting with additional commissioner of police (headquarters and crime) Subhash Chandra Dubey, additional CP (law and order) Santosh Singh and other police officers. “Tight security arrangements will be in place during the President’s visit,” the CP said.

Traffic police put into effect route diversion in Varanasi on Sunday. According to ADCP, traffic, DK Puri, diversion will be in force on many routes of the city from 8am to 7pm on Monday (June 5).