President in Kashi today, to offer prayers at KV temple
President Ram Nath Kovind is proposed to be on a daylong visit to Varanasi on Sunday. According to senior officials in the know about it, President Kovind will arrive at the Lal Bahadur Shastri international airport, Varanasi, from Gorakhpur in the afternoon. From the airport, he will go to Banaras Locomotive Works (BLW) guest house.
From there, he will go the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor where he would offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple. Thereafter, he would leave for Lucknow. In view of the President’s visit, a safe house is being built in hospitals here. Besides, ambulances and a team of doctors from Varanasi, Chandauli and Ghazipur will also be ready.
On the route from Bareka to Kashi Vishwanath temple, barricading, cleanliness and other preparations were being completed on Sunday. Meanwhile, commissioner of police (CP), Varanasi, A Satish Ganesh held a meeting with additional commissioner of police (headquarters and crime) Subhash Chandra Dubey, additional CP (law and order) Santosh Singh and other police officers. “Tight security arrangements will be in place during the President’s visit,” the CP said.
Traffic police put into effect route diversion in Varanasi on Sunday. According to ADCP, traffic, DK Puri, diversion will be in force on many routes of the city from 8am to 7pm on Monday (June 5).
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
-
‘Yet to get his wedding album’: Bank manager killed in J&K married 3 months ago
Vijay Kumar Beniwal's father, Om Prakash Beniwal, who is a teacher in a government school in Nohar tehsil of Hanumangarh, said, “I spoke to him last night. Today at 11am, when I was having food, someone called me and said that there was news running on TV that Vijay Kumar was shot at. I immediately switched on the TV and saw the same.”
-
Covid-19: Maharashtra CM convenes task force meeting today as cases rise
On Wednesday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal directed officials to intensify testing for Covid-19 on a war footing and ask the staff of jumbo field hospitals to be vigilant in view of the significant rise in cases over the past few weeks. The civic body officials said they are expecting a further increase in daily infection rates as well as in the number of symptomatic patients.
-
Child dies due to encephalitis in Muzaffarpur, toll in Bihar reaches 4 this year
The total number of deaths in the state due to Japanese encephalitis (JE) and AES, which is a cluster of diseases, involving the brain, has now gone up to four this year. Of these, three deaths were known cases of AES and one of JE. One death each has been reported from Sitamarhi, Vaishali, Patna and Muzaffarpur district, said state health officials. SKMCH superintendent, Dr Babu Saheb Jha confirmed that the child died of AES on May 31.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics