 Previous govt spent ₹33cr on ads between Jan 2023-May 2024: Odisha govt in assembly - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Previous govt spent 33cr on ads between Jan 2023-May 2024: Odisha govt in assembly

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 30, 2024 10:34 AM IST

During this period, the Information and Public Relations Department had requested certain newspapers to publish advertorials on several programmes

The previous Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) state government spent over 33 crore from the state exchequer for advertisements between January 2023 to May this year, the government told the state assembly on Thursday.

BJD said advertisements were given to promote government schemes. (Odisha state assembly)
BJD said advertisements were given to promote government schemes. (Odisha state assembly)

Replying to a question by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Laxman Bag about the expenditure on government advertisements in newspapers, chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi who also holds the information and public relations department, said 33.71 crore was spent on government advertisements in various newspapers of the state. Of this, 15.26 crore was spent on advertisements and advertorials featuring former 5T chairman and Patnaik’s aide VK Pandian, said the chief minister.

“During this period, the Information and Public Relations Department had requested certain newspapers to publish advertorials on several programmes and these included photos related to specific events, featuring both the CM and his close aide Pandian. The department published advertisements in various newspapers, highlighting various government schemes and programmes, during this period,” Majhi said.

Also Read: BJD, Congress boycott Odisha MLA orientation programme citing protocol violation

Reacting to the CM’s reply, BJD said advertisements were given to promote government schemes.

“The advertisements were given to popularise various government schemes. None of the advertorials had Pandian’s photos and only featured Naveen Patnaik. These types of attacks are very cheap,” said BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Previous govt spent 33cr on ads between Jan 2023-May 2024: Odisha govt in assembly
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On