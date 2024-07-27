Naveen Patnaik urges Mamata Banerjee to resume potato supply from Bengal to Odisha

Amid skyrocketing prices of potatoes in Odisha, leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her intervention to ensure a smooth supply of potatoes to the state from Bengal as the Mamata Banerjee government stopped supply of the tubers to other states. Naveen Patnaik with Mamata Banerjee. (File Photo)

Reiterating that people of Odisha and West Bengal have strong cultural bonds and are all devotees of Lord Jagannath, Patnaik said due to rains, there has been a short supply of potatoes in Odisha, resulting in an “artificial price hike” adding to the sufferings of the people. “I understand from the media that long queues of trucks (more than 50) loaded with potatoes are waiting at the West Bengal-Odisha border. On earlier similar occasions, your noble gesture has earned the love and affection of our people,” he said. “I request you to kindly intervene in the matter and ensure a smooth supply of potatoes to Odisha. Looking forward to your support in the interest of the people of Odisha.”

On Friday, the West Bengal administration took back hundreds of potato-loaded trucks from a checkpost on Odisha-Bengal border in Jaleswar of Balasore district as the Mamata Banerjee government regulated the supply of potatoes to other states to control prices in the local market. Potato prices have spiralled out of control since July 21 with local potato traders going on a strike protesting harassment by district administrations. Though the traders called off their strike on Wednesday, the Bengal government has regulated supply to other states for the time being as supply to all parts of the state has not been normalised.

With potato supplies drying up, the prices have gone up to ₹70 a kg in many parts of the state with hoarding by traders being reported

At a time when the consumers in Odisha are grappling with potato price rise, the state government has asked traders not to sell the kitchen essential at more than ₹32 per kg.

Food & Supplies minister Krushna Chandra Patra, who visited several potato godowns in Bhubaneswar to review the situation, asked the traders not to sell potatoes at more than ₹32 a kg. “I along with my officers raided several godowns in Bhubaneswar. After inquiring, I found that they are buying potatoes at ₹27 per kg. When asked at what price potato should be sold in the retail market, they said it should not be priced more than ₹32 per kg. So, I request all traders to sell the essential kitchen commodity at ₹32 per kg or else necessary action will be taken against them,” Patra said warning hoarders and black marketers to refrain from troubling the common people unnecessarily.

Terming West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to stop potato export to other states unfortunate, Patra said Odisha is in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to procure tuber from there.