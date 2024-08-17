BJD, Congress boycott Odisha MLA orientation programme citing protocol violation

A two-day orientation programme for the newly elected MLAs of Odisha on Saturday courted controversy as the Opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress boycotted it protesting the invitation to a central minister to the event. The Odisha Legislative Assembly. (File Photo)

The event named “Gyan Sanskar Abhyas Karykram’ was inaugurated by Union parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday morning in the State Assembly premises.

“We got to see a lot of good things in the orientation programme. There is a mixture of experienced MLAs and young MLAs. It is a good sign for Odisha Assembly. I also see a lot of enthusiasm amongst the newly elected MLAs,” said Rijiju after inaugurating the session of the first time MLAs. In the 147-member house, 82 MLAs are first timers.

BJD MLA Pratap Deb said though his party would have attended and cooperated in the spirit of best legislative traditions, it has decided not to participate as all functions held within the Assembly’s premises involve only those directly connected with it from Odisha Assembly or Odisha.

“Inviting a central minister to inaugurate the programme and address the MLAs within the Assembly premises goes against the established conventions of dignity of the Assembly,” he said. Deb said his party would hold a separate orientation session for its first-time MLAs on August 25 at Sankha Bhawan, the headquarters of the party.

BJD chief whip Pramila Mallik said as the chief minister is the head of the Government of Odisha and is the leader of the House, it is “undignified” to make him an ordinary speaker at the function within the Assembly premises.

“Relegating the state chief minister to a second category functionary in a function within the Assembly premises undermines the state and the pre-eminence of the state as recognised in our federal setup. The CM is supposed to be ahead of the central ministers in our established system of protocol followed by the government in all functions held within the state. This is a significant violation of protocol and undermines the dignity of the CM in his own state,” she said.

Congress chief whip CS Razeen Ekka said his party boycotted the session as it should have been inaugurated by chief minister and not the Union minister. “As per protocol, CM is senior to the Union parliamentary affairs minister. BJP is not able to give due respect to our chief minister,” he said.

However, Odisha parliamentary affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said as per protocol, Union minister takes precedence before a chief minister. “The chief minister will also be present in all the sessions. The Union minister has been invited as a guest. The programme will be held by abiding with all rules and procedures of the Assembly,” he said.