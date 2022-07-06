Priests clash over puja turn in Naini in Prayagraj, one dead

A 25-year-old youth died while his two brothers were injured in firing at Sachha Baba Nagar under Naini police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday afternoon. The injured persons were admitted to SRN hospital, police said.

Primary investigations revealed that the incident took place between two families engaged in performing puja for clients. They performed puja as per the roster. However, one of the groups broke the rules which resulted in a dispute.

A named FIR has been lodged against three persons and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.

Resident of Arail area, Dayashankar Tiwari’s son Ashish aka Babua Tiwari and his brothers had a scuffle with their neighbour Hanuman Tiwari over performing puja for ‘yajmans’ (pilgrim clients). It is reported that Ashish again had an argument with his neighbours over the same issue on Tuesday afternoon near Sachha Baba Ashram.

After a heated argument, Hanuman Tiwari and his aides opened fire on Ashish and his brothers with their licensed guns. Ashish recieved a bullet injury in his head and died on the spot while his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar Tiwari also recieved bullet injuries. Panic prevailed in the area following the incident.

Superintendent of police trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the injured were admitted to SRN hospital while the body of Ashish was sent to mortuary for postmortem examination.

Dixit said on the complaint of Ashish’s kin, a named FIR had been registered against brothers Hanuman Tiwari, Shivprasad Tiwari and their accomplice Raja Mishra.

The family of victim claimed that they gave a complaint in this connection but no action was being taken in this regard.