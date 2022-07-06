Priests clash over puja turn in Naini in Prayagraj, one dead
A 25-year-old youth died while his two brothers were injured in firing at Sachha Baba Nagar under Naini police station of trans-Yamuna area of the district on Tuesday afternoon. The injured persons were admitted to SRN hospital, police said.
Primary investigations revealed that the incident took place between two families engaged in performing puja for clients. They performed puja as per the roster. However, one of the groups broke the rules which resulted in a dispute.
A named FIR has been lodged against three persons and efforts were on to arrest them, police said.
Resident of Arail area, Dayashankar Tiwari’s son Ashish aka Babua Tiwari and his brothers had a scuffle with their neighbour Hanuman Tiwari over performing puja for ‘yajmans’ (pilgrim clients). It is reported that Ashish again had an argument with his neighbours over the same issue on Tuesday afternoon near Sachha Baba Ashram.
After a heated argument, Hanuman Tiwari and his aides opened fire on Ashish and his brothers with their licensed guns. Ashish recieved a bullet injury in his head and died on the spot while his brothers Lavkush and Ramashankar Tiwari also recieved bullet injuries. Panic prevailed in the area following the incident.
Superintendent of police trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit said the injured were admitted to SRN hospital while the body of Ashish was sent to mortuary for postmortem examination.
Dixit said on the complaint of Ashish’s kin, a named FIR had been registered against brothers Hanuman Tiwari, Shivprasad Tiwari and their accomplice Raja Mishra.
The family of victim claimed that they gave a complaint in this connection but no action was being taken in this regard.
Peddar Rd bungalow residents asked to evacuate after landslide
Mumbai: The residents of Soham bungalow behind Cadbury House on Peddar Road have been asked to evacuate on account of safety concerns following a landslide in its vicinity, said designated officer from D ward, Manohar Kulkarni. Soham is owned by mining baron and founder of Vedanta Resources, Anil Agarwal.
76 traffic junctions in Noida under ITMS surveillance
Be ready to face action if you jump the red light as the Noida authority has put 76 traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) to catch traffic violators. Officials said that ITMS has enabled traffic police to issue e-challans if traffic rules are violated. In the last one month, traffic police personnel have issued at least 40,000 e-challans for violation of traffic rules, sources said.
Detailed plan on Central Vista Metro loop corridor to be finalized this month
New Delhi: A detailed plan to build a 3km Metro loop corridor that will connect government offices being built along the Rajpath as part of the Central Vista redevelopment project will be finalized by the end of this month, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation officials said. The loop corridor, which will begin and end at the Central Secretariat Metro station and have four stations, is expected to be completed by XXX time.
892 convicts released on parole during Covid didn’t return to jail yet
Mumbai As many as 892 prisoners who were convicted in various serious criminal offences and were allowed to go home on Covid emergency parole during the pandemic have not returned to the jails. This has prompted the state prison department to register fresh offences against these prisoners who have gone off the police radar. So far, the prison department has registered 86 FIRs against such absconding criminals and police are hunting them.
DTCP seals 60 flats for violation of building norms
In a major drive against flats being constructed by developers in violation of the approved building plans, the enforcement wing of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Tuesday sealed around 60 dwelling units (flats). District town planner (enforcement) Amit Madholia said a survey was conducted on Monday, where in the plots, where constructions have been undertaken in complete violation of rules, were identified.
