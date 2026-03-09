A member of the Prince Khan gang was injured, and a sub-inspector of Dhanbad police sustained a bullet injury during a crossfire between police and suspected gang members in Saraidhela police station area of Dhanbad late Saturday night. The encounter took place barely a day after members of the gang allegedly opened fire at a restaurant in Ranchi, killing one staff member, police said on Sunday Prince Khan gang member injured, Dhanbad SI hurt during police action

The injured gangster has been identified as Sudhish Ojha, who sustained bullet injuries in both legs, while SI Balmukund posted at Saraidhela police station, suffered an injury in his hand. Both were admitted to Asarfi Hospital for treatment.

According to police, the encounter occurred when a police team launched an operation following information about the presence of members of the Prince Khan gang in the area. Senior officers, including SSP Prabhat Kumar, City SP Ritwik Srivastava, Rural SP Kapil Chaudhary, DSP Naushad Alam and Saraidhela police station officer-in-charge Manjeet Kumar reached the spot and supervised the operation.

Talking to media persons at the site, SSP Kumar said, “Police, acting on information about the presence of members of the Prince Khan gang, cordoned off the area. The gang members opened fire during the operation in which our sub-inspector Balmukund sustained injuries in his hand.”

“In retaliatory firing by police on a narrow escape route, one member of the gang was injured. Both the injured were admitted to Asarfi Hospital,” Kumar added.

Police said two gang members were present at the spot, but one managed to escape during the firing. A search operation has been launched in the surrounding area to trace the absconding suspect.

During the encounter, the criminals also hurled two bombs, police said. While one bomb failed to explode, the other was safely defused after the bomb disposal squad was called in, they added.

Notably, this is the second police encounter involving the Prince Khan gang in recent months. On October 14, 2025, another gang member, Bhanu Manjhi, was injured in a police encounter.

Prince Khan, who faces over 50 criminal cases including murder and extortion, allegedly began his criminal operations in 2012 along with his brothers under the influence of his maternal uncle Faheem Khan. Police believe he fled India nearly two years ago and is currently operating from Pakistan after initially shifting to Dubai.