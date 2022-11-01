Home / Cities / Others / Principal secy conducts surprise inspection of ITI Aliganj, takes students’ feedback

Principal secy conducts surprise inspection of ITI Aliganj, takes students’ feedback

Published on Nov 01, 2022 09:40 PM IST

The principal secretary interacted with students undergoing training in various trades being run by the state government.

The official directed ITI office-bearers to make the students aware about the new-age courses. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The principal secretary of vocational education and skill development, Subhash Chandra Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection of Government ITI college in Lucknow’s Aliganj area on Monday. During the inspection, Sharma interacted with students undergoing training in various trades being run by the state government.

Sharma directed ITI office-bearers to make the students aware about the new-age courses. He said that the students should be trained in new technologies so they have the best shot at employment and self-employment opportunities. The officer also told the students about the employment fairs being organised under the Chief Minister’s Mission Rozgar and the facilities being rolled out to facilitate self-employment.

DK Singh, director (technical education) regional staff training and research centre, Aliganj; RN Tripathi, principal of Government ITI Aliganj; and MA Khan, training counseling and placement officer, were also present during the inspection.

Tuesday, November 01, 2022
