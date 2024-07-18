More than a dozen people, including a few policemen, received minor injuries during a stone-pelting incident that took place between two sides over Muharram procession in the Panderpala locality of the Wasseypur area of Dhanbad late on Wednesday, officials said. Processions spark stone-pelting incidents in Dhanbad, Jharia; over dozens injured

In another incident, two groups of procession participants clashed with each other in the Chouthai Kulhi area of Jharia on Wednesday, during which around 10 people received minor injuries.

According to the officials, the incident in the Panderpala area of Wasseypur began at around 10 p.m. on Wednesday when a Muharram procession, which began from the Millatgang area and was heading towards Karbala Road in Bank More, diverted from the route due to a broken drain near Kumhartoli.

Residents of Kumhartoli protested against the diversion of the procession route, which led to a verbal duel between the two sides in the presence of the police, who also tried to pacify the two sides but failed to control them.

The situation turned violent after stone pelting from both sides, during which several people received minor injuries, officials said.

Soon, a large group of policemen from different police station areas of Dhanbad and adjoining Bokaro reached the site in large numbers and controlled the situation, they added.

Senior officials of the district administration and police, led by Madhavi Mishra, Dhanbad deputy commissioner (DC), and HP Janardhanan, senior superintendent of police (SSP), and others, including Hema Prasad, ADM (law & order), reached the site, took stock of the incident, and held talks with intellectuals and senior members of both sides at around 12 hours in the night, following which normalcy returned to the site.

Officials said a large group of policemen and magistrates were deputed at the site to avoid an untoward incident, and they remained in the area throughout Thursday, during which they also carried out flag marches in the area.

Talking to the media, HP Janardhanan, Dhanbad SSP, said, “A minor skirmish between two sides took place last night in which some people, including some police, received minor injuries.”

“The situation is completely under control, and we have also launched a detailed investigation into the incident. Those behind the stone pelting will be identified,” said Janardhanan.

Madhavi Mishra, Dhanbad DC, said, “The situation is completely under control, and we will take strict action against those behind the incident.”

Asked by the media whether there was any diversion of the route, he said, “This will also be investigated as part of the probe, and if there was any diversion of the procession route contrary to the allotted route due to the negligence of the police official, then strict action will be taken against the concerned officer.”

In Jharia, the clash between two different groups of procession participants took place when the chariot of one procession was damaged by the other, resulting in stone pelting from both sides, which came under control after the police team led by Bhupendra Raut, Sindri DSP, quelled the agitators from the site.