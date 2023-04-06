Home / Cities / Others / Prof MS Sutaone takes charge as IIIT-A director

Prof MS Sutaone takes charge as IIIT-A director

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Apr 06, 2023 01:14 AM IST

Union ministry of education through its official twitter handle had confirmed Prof Sutaone’s appointment as IIIT-A director in September 2022.

Prof Mukul Sharad Sutaone took over as the new director of Indian Institute of Information Technology-Allahabad (IIIT-A) on Wednesday. He took charge from prof Rama Shanker Verma, the director of Motilal Nehru National Institute of Technology (MNNIT)-Allahabad, who was officiating director of IIIT-A since April 2, 2022 when the regular director prof P Nagabhushan stepped down after completing his five-year term.

Prof Sutaone is professor in the electronics and telecommunication department at college of engineering, Pune (COEP). With over 30 years of experience in academics, research and industry, prof Sutaone has taken over as first Vice Chancellor of COEP Technological University and has handled various responsibilities such as director, deputy director, dean academics, dean-international relations, head of the department, etc. at COEP.

His areas of work and interests in teaching and research are ‘statistical and adaptive signal processing, wireless communication and networks and statistical modeling of data’.

He has conceived, practiced, executed and steered many innovative academic experiments in curriculum design and delivery for the students and faculty of his institute, SP Pune University and other aspiring institutes, mentored by him. In the capacity of Principal Investigator (PI) of the “Center of Excellence in Signal & Image Processing”, a World Bank funded project by MHRD-GoI (under TEQIP), prof, Sutaone has been associated with the development and conversion of prototypes from mere proof of concept (PoC) to transferrable technologies.

Sutaone is a recipient of Prof SVC Aiya IETE National Award for Excellence in Telecommunication.

