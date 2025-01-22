Projecting CM face can sometimes harm or benefit a party: BJP’s Manoj Tiwari

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from North East Delhi and former Delhi BPJ chief Manoj Tiwari is a key face in the city’s Purvanchali politics and is a member of the BJP’s election management committee. In an interview with HT ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, he discussed the importance of the Purvanchali vote in the polls, and why the BJP has not named e a chief ministerial candidate. Edited excerpts: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

You were Delhi BJP chief leading the party’s campaign in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections when the party won eight seats. How do you think these elections are different? What are the BJP’s prospects and plans this time?

This time we will cross the majority mark. In the 2020 assembly elections, we saw increased enthusiasm for the BJP, and our vote share rose from 32% to 40%. A growth of eight percentage points could have translated into government formation, but we didn’t anticipate Congress dropping from 17% to just 4%. Our strategy now is to assume the Congress and AAP as a single unit—they fought the 2024 general elections together, even though AAP was birthed as a Congress rival. We’re contesting this as a two-party poll, targeting a 51% vote share to form the government.

You are a Lok Sabha MP. The people of Delhi have repeatedly elected BJP candidates from the city’s seven Lok Sabha seats, only for the AAP to win assembly polls. What has changed in this election?

In 2013, we won the Delhi assembly elections as the single-largest party with 32 seats. In 2015 and 2020, the AAP won due to deception and delusion. A key reason for this was that our manifesto couldn’t break that delusion.

The BJP initiated direct welfare schemes, starting in Chhattisgarh in 2023 with ₹12,000 annual assistance. We replicated this with Haryana’s Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, offering ₹2,100, and in Maharashtra . The AAP and the Congress have failed to deliver similar schemes in Punjab and Himachal.

The AAP has raised questions about the BJP’s missing CM face. Does it hurt the BJP’s prospects?

Projecting a CM face can sometimes harm and sometimes benefit a party. If leadership is undisputed, it helps people connect with the leader. But when leadership discussions are ongoing, projecting a CM face isn’t necessary.

AAP doesn’t have a CM candidate either. Their campaign posters depict a fake scenario. According to Supreme Court bail conditions, Arvind Kejriwal cannot sign files or visit the CM’s office—even if he sits in the chair. He should clarify who their next CM is. They aren’t even projecting Atishi. They’re lying to the people of Delhi.

For us, our CM face is our policies, the double-engine government and PM Modi’s guarantee. We’ve won elections in Odisha, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh on this model.

As an MP from Delhi for a decade and a former Delhi BJP chief, how have you seen politics around Purvanchali voters evolve in Delhi?

If a community becomes significant in any state, it must be cared for. Purvanchalis constitute around 42% of Delhi voters. I’ve been a three-time MP from Delhi, and the party respects this segment. However, our policy is “sabka saath, sabka vikas.” We don’t engage in casteism or regionalism.

Purvanchali voters play a critical role in Delhi. Most come from economically weaker sections—they’re workers who keep Delhi running.

The BJP has given only six tickets to Purvanchali candidates, much lower than AAP.

This time, we’ve given tickets to six candidates. Last time, we gave tickets to 11, but the success rate wasn’t as expected. The bigger question is who will solve their problems — like unauthorised colonies or ensuring “one nation, one ration card.” The BJP will address these issues, while the AAP hasn’t even thought about them.

Will they see major representation — CM, deputy CM, or cabinet posts — after February 8 if you win?

100%. This will be reflected prominently. When CM and deputy CMs are chosen, there will be coordination to ensure representation.

The AAP says the BJP will stop free power, water schemes, and demolish slums. What’s the BJP’s counter?

As part of the five-member Delhi election strategy committee, we discussed this perception. We escalated the matter to the BJP’s national president, Prime Minister, and Union home minister. This is why PM Modi has committed through the “Modi Guarantee” that ongoing welfare schemes won’t stop—they’ll improve and include more people. For instance, why shouldn’t tenants get free power benefits?

The BJP has repeatedly raised the issue of “Sheesh Mahal,” Kejriwal’s former residence. The AAP says the BJP lacks vision or relevant issues.

Delhi’s infrastructure development is our vision. Our vision includes rapid trains, Bharat Mandapam, NH-24, and resolving traffic congestion.

“Sheesh Mahal” exposes Kejriwal’s dual character. He preached simplicity but lived in luxury, even during the Covid crisis when people were suffering.