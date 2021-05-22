Prolonged curfew leaves Ludhiana’s street vendors on the brink of starvation

For the last two weeks, Jagtar Singh, a fast-food vendor who operates out of the Gol market in Jamalpur, has been languishing at home. With the ongoing restrictions snatching away his livelihood, he doesn’t know how he is to provide for his family of five.

“Ever since the district administration announced a weekday curfew, I have been unable to set up my stall. The authorities have offered a relaxation in the morning hours, but customers rarely turn up at food stalls during these hours. I have a family of five. My daughter studies in a private school. I have no money to even manage two square meals a day, how will I pay her school fee,” he asks.

The Ludhiana administration had earlier announced a 17-hour curfew, which came into effect on May 10. All businesses were allowed to operate from 5am to noon, however, the inconvenient hours were of little use for many. On Friday, the administration announced to extend the relaxation window by an hour starting May 24, but for vendors like Jagtar, it won’t make any difference.

“Most residents step out to grab a bite during evenings. That’s when we get most of our business. The early morning relaxation window doesn’t help us in any way,” he says, adding, “The administration should either lift the restrictions or offer us monetary help till the situation improves.”

“There are around 30 vendors in Gol market. All of them have been struggling to make ends meet. The administration has allowed eateries to make food delivery till 8pm. We should also be allowed similar relaxations,” said Jagtar.

Satpal Singh, a chaat vendor in Model Town Market, says, “All our savings dried up during the previous lockdown. We managed to survive by borrowing money from our friends and relatives. But this time, even they are struggling. Even if they lend us money, we will be pushed under heavy debt as we have no income to pay them back any time soon.”

The few vendors who set up their stalls in the morning hours are barely able to make any sales.

Rinku, a vendor who used to sell Chhole Bhature near the Clock Tower, says, “After the imposition of curfew in the city, we switched from ‘Chhole Bhature’ to ‘Naan Chhole’ as ‘Naan’ would be cheaper for customers. But even then, we have failed to draw any customers to our food stall. I earn around ₹150-200, which is not sufficient to meet our daily expenses of around ₹300-350.”

Rinku says that on some days, he is forced to return without selling a single plate. “I have a family of five. If the restrictions continue, it is going to get very difficult for us to make ends meet.”

Ludhiana has around 5,000 street food vendors, according to the Reri Fadi association. Most of these vendors set up their stalls on the main roads and at the main markets of the city, which include Ghumar Mandi, Civil Lines, Model Town Market, Dugri Main Market, Field Ganj, Hargobind Nagar main road, Jamalpur Gol market, BRS Nagar, Model Town Extension, Sarabha Nagar market and other areas.

President of the Ludhiana Rehri Fadi Association, Tiger Singh says, “The administration must step in and offer monetary relief to these vendors who have been rendered jobless due to the restrictions. Many of them are struggling to put food on the table for their families. The authorities must not turn a blind eye to their plight.”