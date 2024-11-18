Promoting EV tractors: Next on the agenda of UP govt

The spotlight is now on electric vehicle tractors—EV tractors—as promoting energy-efficient technologies in farming is the next agenda of the state government. For Representation Only (Sourced)

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) brought together industry experts and Invest U.P. on a common platform at CII AgroTech India – Krishi Bharat 2024 to explore the possibilities of EV tractors.

Experts opined that the state’s agricultural economy, its focus on promoting industries, and the new EV policy provide a perfect opportunity for introducing EV tractors in the state.

Jitendra Kumar Tomar, director of agriculture, state government, highlighted the role of government incentives and subsidy schemes in easing the transition to eco-friendly farming solutions. He stressed the importance of using social media to raise awareness about EV tractors among farmers.

Also present at the occasion, Amit Kumar Mishra, additional general manager, EV Policy Cell, Invest U.P., apprised the attendees about the policies and incentives introduced to reduce manufacturing costs of EV four-wheelers and two-wheelers and boost adoption across sectors, including agriculture. Mishra highlighted that electric tractors should not only be seen as environmentally friendly but also as highly efficient tools poised to redefine the future of agriculture.

Experts also highlighted the state government’s pro-EV policies in fostering a conducive environment for the growth of electric tractor manufacturing and adoption. By leveraging government incentives and reducing production costs, the state is well-positioned to attract investments and drive innovation in the field of EV tractors.

EV Policy

Uttar Pradesh’s EV policy provides subsidies to buyers to open up the EV market in the state. This includes a 100 percent exemption on road tax and registration fees during the first three years of the policy period for all EVs purchased and registered in the state.

The same exemptions will apply in the 4th and 5th years on all EVs purchased, registered, and manufactured in the state.