Proud moment for Prayagraj: Many score 90% and above marks

If Mahak Jasiwal from Prayagraj brought laurels to the city by clinching the top spot in the state in intermediate exams with 97.20 % marks, there were many students who did exceedingly well. As per the Intermediate exam results made available by the UP Board, in Prayagraj the second spot was bagged by Shivani Singh of SP Inter College, Koraon with 96.80% marks, while Shipra of the same college secured third position with 96.20% marks. Students in Prayagraj celebrating their UP Board results on Friday. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT Photo)

Further, in district’s top10 list, Shivani Yadav of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College, Bhulai Ka Pura secured 95.20 % marks for forth position, Shivam Pandey of Geeta Vidya Mandir Inter College, Naini secured 94.80% marks for fifth spot, Shivani Singh of SP Inter College Koraon secured 94.40% marks for sixth place, Swati of Ram Nihor Patel Smarak Inter College Mubarakpur, Phoolpur bagged the seventh position with 94.20% marks, Shruti Raj of Brij Bihari Sahay Inter College and Parul Mishra of Bhagwati Prasad Ojha Inter College Prayagraj securing 93 % marks for eight spot, Shivani Shukla of Shri Ram Charan Yadav Inter College, Kaundhiara bagging ninth position with 92.80% marks while Priyanshu Pandey of SP Inter College, Koraon, Pratigya of VYSM Inter College Handia and Sakshi Kushwaha of Ram Pyari Girls Inter College, Soraon secured 92.60% for the 10th position in district.

Likewise in High School exam of the Board, in Prayagraj Shreya Singh of SP Inter College Sikro Koraon Prayagraj, secured top spot in Prayagraj with 97.33% marks while Sakshi Ojha of SP Inter College Koraon secured 96.50 % marks for second position and Aditya Keshari of Gopal Vidyalaya Inter College Koraon stood third in the list with 96.17% marks.

Further, Priya Singh Patel of SP Inter College Koraon secured fourth position in district with 96% marks while for the fifth spot Shivam Singh of Gopal Vidyalaya Inter College Koraon and Shreya Tripathi of Saroj Vidya Shankar Inter College Sarayatki Jhunsi secured 95.67% marks.

For the sixth position in district, Ruchi Singh of SP Inter College Koraon, Divya of Shiv Jiyavan Inter College Ladiari, Yuvraj Mishra of Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Civil Lines and Khushi Tiwari of Bachha Ram Yadav Inter College Bhulai Ka Pura secured 95.67% marks for sixth spot.

Similarly for seventh position, Amrita Mishra of St Anthony Inter College and Abhay Shukla of Gopal Vidyalaya Inter College Koraon secured 94.83% marks.

For the eight position, Anant Mishra of VN Inter College, Naini, Yamini Shukla of Chaudhary Jagdev Singh Inter College Koraon, Anshika Tripathi of Ganga Inter College Tulsipuram Atrampur and Kashish Kumari of RDM Inter College, Dhanupur Handia secured 94.50% marks. While for ninth spot Om Shukla of Sindhu Vidya Mandir Alopibag, Divyanshi Chaurasia of Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College Civil Lines and Kumud Yadav of MRDIC Daulatpur Chhibaiya secured 94.33% marks.

For the tenth position in district, Shivanshu Prajapati of Gopal Vidyalaya Inter College Koraon, Anmol Mishra of Jwala Devi Saraswati Vidya Mandir Inter College, Civil Lines, Jiya Soni of TRPSG Inter College, Hanumanganj, Yashi Singh of Ram Avtar Yadav Inter College Phulpur and Shanti of KD Public Inter College, Nimithariya secured 94.17% marks.