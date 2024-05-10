Provide gratuity to anganwadi workers: Tripura HC to state government

The high court of Tripura has directed the state government to provide gratuity to the anganwadi workers and their assistants according to Payment of Gratuity Act, 1972. Following retirement, 20 anganwadi helpers had petitioned the state government for gratuity benefits. (Tripura high court | Facebook)

The high court’s single bench led by judge S Datta Purukayastha gave the verdict on Thursday following a writ petition filed by 20 anganwadi workers and their assistants who have been demanding their gratuity rights as post-retirement benefit.

Earlier in 2021, the Supreme Court (SC), in a verdict based on a case of Gujarat anganwadi workers, mandated them to be eligible for gratuity after retirement.

After requesting the state government for gratuity benefits, the social welfare and social education department didn’t pay heed to their demands after which they approached the high court last year.

After several hearings in the case, the high court stuck to the 2021 SC verdict asking the state to provide them with gratuity with 7% interest.

“The High Court said that Payment of gratuity act, 1972 is applicable to the anganwadi workers and their assistants. With this verdict, a total of 10,000 anganwadi workers will benefit besides the 20 retired petitioners. The High Court directed the state government to pay gratuity along with seven percent interest under gratuity act”, said counsel Purushottam Roy Barman who represented the petitioners.