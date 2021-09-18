Home / Cities / Others / PSPCL holds consumer grievance redressal camps in Ludhiana
PSPCL officials resolving complaints at the consumer grievance redressal camp at the Central Division in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
PSPCL officials resolving complaints at the consumer grievance redressal camp at the Central Division in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT Photo)
PSPCL holds consumer grievance redressal camps in Ludhiana

The consumer grievances redressal camps were held under the supervision of Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON SEP 18, 2021 11:55 PM IST

Punjab State Power Corporation Limited organised consumer grievances redressal camps called Bijli Panchayat at the West Division, Central Division, and Agar Nagar division of the city on Saturday.

These were held under the supervision of Sanjeev Prabhakar, deputy chief engineer, west circle, Ludhiana.

The officials said the camps were mainly scheduled to resolve bill-related issues. People reached out to the officials with their complaints regarding supply issues, burnt meters, sparking, and billing. While a few consumers complained of wrong bill readings, others complained that they didn’t get the electricity bills.

The consumers shared their grievances related to power cuts, which according to the officials, were occurring due to repair work in progress.

Most of the complaints were resolved on the spot and for the rest, the officials assured quick action. The area counsellors, who were also present at these camps, also heard the grievances.

“I visited the camps and heard the complaints of the public. The response was great since the action against their complaints was spontaneous,” said Sanjeev.

