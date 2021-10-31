Home / Cities / Others / PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana holds webinar on role of women in Gandhian movement
PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana holds webinar on role of women in Gandhian movement

To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, PU Regional Centre, Ludhiana, on Thursday organised a webinar on the 'Role of women in Gandhian movement'
Abhimanyu Singh Arha, an environmental historian and a faculty at Rajasthan University, Jaipur, spoke about the role of women in Gandhian movement (Representative photo)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 12:03 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

To commemorate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Panjab University Regional Centre, Ludhiana, on Thursday organised a webinar on the ‘Role of women in Gandhian movement’. The event was convened by Meera Nagpal, assistant professor, and teachers and students participated in the discussion. Abhimanyu Singh Arha, an environmental historian and a faculty at Rajasthan University, Jaipur, was the keynote speaker on the occasion.

More than 100 participants, including faculty and students, attended and participated in the discussion.

Arti Puri, director, PURC, Ludhiana said that we are fortunate to be born in independent India and emphasised on how different sections of the society have contributed to achieve the independence.

Abhimanyu Singh Arha educated the audience about the need to delve deeper into the writings of Gandhiji and develop an understanding of his layered discourses.

Meera, the convener of the event, said that in spite of women being allowed to be a part of the national movement and protests, the limits of their participation were still defined by men of the household.

She moderated the question answer session wherein students interacted with Abhimanyu Singh Arha, advisor to government of Rajasthan on tourism and heritage protection.

