PUCL urges voters to use discretion; raises issue of human rights

Peoples Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) has demanded all political parties to include the issues of human rights violations, children and women safety along with employment, environment protection etc during their poll campaigns. PUCL has also urged voters to keep these issues in mind while using their voting rights. (Pic for representation)

In a press conference held on Sunday under the guidance of senior lawyer Ravi Kiran Jain, PUCL members released their manifesto listing the issues which should be raised during the election campaign by candidates of political parties.

PUCL members and senior lawyer KK Roy said political parties which can protect human rights and the Constitution should come to power. Any organisation which is dividing the country on the basis of caste and religion should be stopped from gaining power, he added.

PUCL state president Seema Azad said the organisation has released its manifesto stating the issues of human rights violation, harassment of members of minority communities and Dalits, custodial deaths, environment, religious conversion law, unemployment, crimes against women, bulldozer action, ban on protests and student unions and harassment of media persons and other such issues.

The manifesto is based on available NCRB data which reveals that incidents of human right violations in Uttar Pradesh are on the rise. The political parties will be sent the copies of manifesto so that they should include it as an issue during poll campaign and should take steps in this direction if they come to power. The voters should keep in mind these issues when they cast their votes, she added.