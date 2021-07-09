Pundri MLA, family booked for demanding dowry

Independent MLA from Kaithal’s Pundri seat, Randhir Golan, his wife Anita and sons Aman and Amit have been booked at the Karnal women police station for allegedly demanding dowry and harassment.

As per the FIR lodged by Golan’s daughter-in-law Shailja on July 5, she got married to Aman in January 2019 and her family spent ₹45 lakh on the occasion.

“Later, they started demanding more dowry but we refused. The family didn’t bother to support me during my pregnancy as they were expecting a boy while I gave birth to a girl child in Karnal, where I was living with my parents,” she said.

The victim also alleged that Golan used his powers to transfer her father from PWD Karnal to Rewari to “harass them” but they got relief from the Punjab and Haryana high court.

The accused were booked under Sections 323, 406, 498A and 506 of the IPC. Police refused to speak to the media on the issue.

Golan said he has no information of such an FIR and got to know about it from the media.

“We have already filed a case in family court, Kaithal against Sheilja’s parents to send her back to us along with our granddaughter, but they are trying to blackmail us,” he said.

Golan is currently the chairman of the Haryana tourism corporation.