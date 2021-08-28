Pune Animal husbandry dept says Kondhwa is hotspot for illegal breeding

PUNE A day after the Bombay High Court asked the state government for information on how many pet stores and breeding centres have valid licences and proper registration, the Pune District Animal husbandry department said it would be taking action against all illegal pet centres – breeders and sellers.

Dr Shitalkumar Mukane, Pune district’s deputy commissioner of the Animal husbandry department said, “There are currently 40 registrations under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act in PMC and PCMC. This includes breeders as well as pet shops. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic our action against illegal breeders slowed down. Now, we have decided to intensify the action in PMC and PCMC. Normally, we receive 300 complaints of illegal breeders, pet shops and animal abuse, which is more than other districts. Most of the complaints are online.”

The Bombay High Court also demanded a response from the Maharashtra Animal Welfare Board on illegal pet shops selling endangered species across the state.

Mukane further said, “We have decided to concentrate on illegal breeding. People use congested and unhygienic places to breed animals, especially dogs. The animals are bred illegally in residential areas. Many illegal breeders are in the Kondhwa area. As per our calculation, there will be around 40-50 such illegal breeding operations in PMC and PCMC.”

As per Animal Control Board, the government can issue a provisional permit for a pet shop or a breeding centre as per specifications mentioned, for one month. The Animal husbandry department then visits the site makes sure all the criteria is being fulfilled. The department will then issue a permit for one year, charging a fee of ₹5,000. This license will be renewed every year by paying ₹5,000.

The government has also set up a district-level body, the Society for prevention of cruelty to animals (SPCA), to prevent cruelty to animal, and to assist with rehabilitation for maltreated and unwanted animals. It is a 17-member committee under the chairmanship of the district collector.