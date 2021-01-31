IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday

PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST

PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural.

The district reported 474 new cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

This took the progressive cases to 3.88 lakh out of which 3.66 lakh recovered, 8,008 were declared dead and 13,872 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The city reported 197 new cases taking the final toll to 198,599 and ten deaths which took the death toll to 4,524. PCMC reported 95 new cases taking the total count to 97,126 and the death toll stood at 1,316 and Pune rural reported 182 new cases which took the caseload to 92,794 and the death toll to 2,127.

The department reported that 1, 670 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the final count of such cases to over 19.29 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 95.19%. Also, 2,585 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 20.26 lakh. In addition, 40 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 52,323. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.52 %. Out of 1,46,17,168 laboratory samples 20,26,399 have been tested positive (13.86%) for Covid-19 until January 31. Currently, 190,232 people are in home quarantine and 2,294 people are in institutional quarantine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune records warmest January in a decade

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PUNE Last month was the warmest January in the city in a decade as per the weather department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pulse polio drive: On Day 1, 77% kids vaccinated in Pune city

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 10:02 PM IST
PUNE At least 77 per cent of kids from Pune city got vaccinated under the central government’s pulse polio drive on the first day (Sunday)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC to set up pet clinic in city, but unwilling to disclose location

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:15 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is in the process to finalise the pet clinic project, but hesitant to reveal the location considering the past experiences when residents have opposed such projects
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Historic importance: Polish consul general restores plaque at Panchgani school where orphan girls studied during World War II

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE Ludmila Jakutowicz from Poland is in her 90s and through social networks keeps in touch with her alma mater in Panchgani
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune city reports 10 Covid deaths on Sunday

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE At least ten deaths due to Covid were reported in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, while no deaths were reported in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Two arrested for assaulting Pimpri-Chinchwad traffic cop

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:14 PM IST
PUNE The police have arrested two people for allegedly assaulting a traffic police official with an iron rod, at Talegaon-Chakan chowk, on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

No flights in or out of Lohegaon airport between April 26 and May 9; might affect vaccine dispatch

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:13 PM IST
PUNE No flights will operate in, or out, of Pune for 14 days between April 26 and May 9, due to work on the resurfacing of the runway at the Lohegaon airport
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Purandar farmers start meeting politicos to explain opposition to new airport site

By Manasi Deshpande
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:27 PM IST
PUNE Despite an assurance given by Sanjay Jagtap, the MLA from Purandar, villagers opposing land acquisition for the new site selected for the proposed international airport there, have intensified the fight against the project
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune educational sector has a close eye on budget allocations

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE The Union budget for the year 2021-22 will be announced on Monday, February 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

211.87 crore waived during property tax amnesty scheme; 1,370 crore tax collected

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:57 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has claimed to have made a record 1,370 crore in tax collection in 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

75-year-old duped of 2 lakh in KYC fraud

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A senior citizen from Kondhwa Khurd was duped of 2lakh by a caller who claimed to be a bank employee and asked for confidential credit card details
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Five remanded to police custody for murder of 30-year-old man

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:09 PM IST
PUNE A local court on Saturday remanded five people to Pune police custody for murder of a 30-year-old man
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Vaccine to be available for common people within five months: Tope

By Yogesh Joshi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The vaccination process for common people is likely to commence in the next four to five months amid administration preparing for phase two in which frontline staff will be given jabs from the first week of February
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

20.98% inoculation reported in Pune district

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE Till January 24, Pune district reported 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC reports 11 Covid deaths in 24 hours

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE The district on Saturday reported 455 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, according to the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP