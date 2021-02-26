Pune dist records 1,445 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths
PUNE Pune district recorded 1,445 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Friday, as per the state health department.
Four Covid-related deaths were also reported, all from the Pune city area.
With these new cases the district’s count went up to 4,06,752, of which 3,86,074 have recovered.
The death toll stands at 8,101. A total of 12,577 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.
Pune city reported 765 new cases, which took its count to 2,07,736. With four deaths reported on Friday, the death toll went up to 4,573.
Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 368 new cases which took its progressive count to 1,01,507. The death toll stands at 1,328.
Pune rural reported 312 new cases which took its count to 97,509. No deaths were reported on Friday. The rural death toll stands at 2,151.
District reports 65% vaccination success rate
On Friday, the district reported a 65% vaccination success rate. However, Pune rural and PCMC reported a 37% and 42% vaccination success rate, respectively. PMC reported a vaccination rate higher than its target, with 116% of healthcare workers (HCWs) and frontline workers (FLWs) getting the jab.
Of the 8,900 target beneficiaries, 5,742 beneficiaries got the vaccine, including 4,887 FLWs and 855 HCWs.
Also, 2,500 beneficiaries got the second dose of the vaccine. No case of adverse effects post vaccination was reported on Friday.
