Pune dist to conduct vaccination drive at 55 sites
PUNE The district administration has allowed walk-in vaccinations in a bid to increase the number of beneficiaries getting vaccinated, as per orders by the state government.
The vaccination will be carried out for five days this week at 55 sites in the district.
There will be no vaccination drive on January 26.
Dr Satish Pawar, additional in charge, director of health services, said, “For the coming week, the vaccination would go on for five days and the number of sites would be increased to 511 from the previous 395 sites. We had sent names of 511 sites for the launch on January 16 which was later changed to 395 as ordered by the central health ministry. Now the health ministry has left us with the choice on the number of sites. We will start vaccination at the originally finalize sites from this week.”
Dr Bhagwan Pawar, district health officer, said, “We will have the original 55 sites as planned earlier. We will have 23 sites for rural Pune and 16 each for Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) which have to be finalised yet.”
Earlier the PMC had stopped Covid-19 vaccination at three private hospitals for two day due to the technical glitches on Co-WIN app. The vaccination was later started in these private hospitals after the state allowed walk-in vaccination for the registered staff members.
