Pune district reports 1,111 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths

PUNE Pune district, on Friday, reported 1,111 fresh Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths in 24 hours.

This takes the progressive count to 1.081 million, of which 1.046 million have recovered.

The death toll stands at 18,604 , with 15,809 active cases currently in hospital undergoing treatment, or in home isolation. Pune also saw 46,755 vaccinations on the day.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 697 new Covid-19 cases which takes the progressive count to 323,368. With three more deaths, the death toll is now 6,180.

Pune city reported 273 new Covid-19 cases, which takes the progressive count to 501,914 and with 10 deaths reported on Friday, the toll stands at 8,857. PCMC reported 141 new Covid-19 cases, with which the progressive count went up to 255,918. With four more deaths reported the toll stands at 3,298.

Pune also saw 46,755 vaccinations on Friday, as per the CoWin dashboard. Totally, 5,813,275 vaccines have been administered, including 4,430,615 first doses and 1,382,660 second doses. A total of 369 vaccination sites conducted vaccination on the day of which 218 were government and 151 private.