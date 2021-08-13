Pune firm booked for cheating US company of 3 crore

PUNE The Sinhgad police have booked three partners of a Pune firm for failing to fulfil an order for gloves and bags placed by a US firm, New York Packaging LLC.

The company management stands accused of fraud worth ₹3 crore.

A woman complainant lodged an FIR and senior inspector Devidas Gheware said that the US company had given the buying rights a legal advisor

After taking the purchase order, the accused supplied handbags and prepared an invoice to the effect. The company later accepted an advance of ₹3 crore from the legal advisor for gloves.

However, they allegedly did not supply the gloves.

Post inquiry, the police decided to file an FIR.

The accused have moved court seeking anticipatory bail, Gheware added. The accused have been booked under IPC 420, 468, 471 and 34 by the police.