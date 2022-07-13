Pune: Landslide on Pune-Satara road causes traffic jam
A landslide was reported near old Katraj tunnel in the city on Pune-Satara road on Wednesday. The boulders that came crashing down led to a traffic jam on the Satara road.
Pune Municipal Corporation fire brigade department officials said, the debris is being removed to clear the way for traffic.
“Our team along with PMC disaster management cell is currently on the spot to clear debris. The traffic will be smooth in sometime”, Nilesh Mahajan, PMC fire brigade department official said.
Also Read:Pune: Heavy rain lashes city as IMD predicts intense showers
According to officials, landslide occurred at the entry point of tunnel at Satara end.
A driver of state transport bus spotted some boulders on the road on the way to Pune from Satara. He alerted fire brigade personnel Sagar Ingale who was present in the bus.
He was on his way to work in Pune. “When our bus was near old Katraj tunnel, suddenly some boulders and trees fell on the road. Fire brigade department immediately rushed to the spot and they started clearing the debris and boulders. There was no injury reported in this accident.”
