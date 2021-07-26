Home / Cities / Others / Pune railway division to the rescue of passengers stuck at Miraj station
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON JUL 26, 2021 09:50 PM IST

PUNE The Pune railway division has come forward to help passengers who are stuck at Miraj railway station since July 24, due to the floods in Kolhapur. Heavy rain across the state has caused due the Central Railway (CR) to cancel or divert all trains going towards Kolhapur.

This has stranded hundreds of passengers who were deboarded at Miraj railway station from July 24 onwards. These passengers are staying in the waiting rooms at the railway station and railway staff are providing them with meals and other necessary items.

“As heavy rains were on in Sangli and Kolhapur areas, all train operations were cancelled going towards Kolhapur. Even the highways were closed so many passengers got down at the Miraj railway station. And since then, they are staying in the waiting rooms at the railway station. Our staff is providing the passengers with tea, snacks and two meals. This free service to passengers is going on for three days and will continue till the passengers are there,” said Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson.

