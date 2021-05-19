Pune receives second-highest rainfall in May for the past 10 years

PUNE Pune, on Wednesday, received 7.8 mm of rainfall, taking the overall rainfall received this month, so far, to 47.1 mm.

This is the second-highest rainfall reported in May in Pune city for the past 10 years, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The all-time record for rainfall in May was 181.6 mm reported in 1933.

The city received 112.7 mm in 2015, while in 2010 it was it was 5.6 mm. As per the IMD, rainfall across the city is likely to continue till Thursday.

“The sky may remain clear during the day, but towards the afternoon, it will get cloudy with chances of light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning,” said IMD officials.

After May 21, the chances of rainfall will reduce, but cloudy skies will continue.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of Weather Forecasting at IMD Pune, said that the remaining days of May will be pleasant for Pune city.

“As per the forecast, the days will be pleasant with cloudy weather and light rain may continue till the end of May giving Pune a respite from rising temperatures,” said Kashyapi.

Along with Pune, rainfall is forecast to continue in the four subdivisions of Maharashtra till May 21.

The highest maximum temperature reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday was at 40.5 degrees Celsius at Brahmapuri. The lowest minimum temperature reported on Wednesday was at 17.6 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

IMD also added that the Southwest Monsoon is likely to advance into South Andaman Sea and adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal around May 21.

During the same time, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22, 2021.

Remnants of the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae moved over southeast Rajasthan as of Wednesday evening, and is likely to now move further north-eastwards towards Uttar Pradesh. It is likely to reduce in intensity and form into a well-marked low pressure area, as per IMD.

Rain in May, down the years

2015 -- 112.7 mm

2021 -- 47.1 mm

2010 -- 5.6 mm

1933 -- 181.6 mm

Source: IMD