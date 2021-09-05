Pune schools for specially abled want policy framework to resume offline education

PUNE: Schools for specially abled children are asking the government to frame an education policy for them so that their education which has been disrupted by the pandemic can resume. They have pointed out that online education is difficult for these children and a proper education is more like therapy for them. Since the onset of the pandemic, all academic calendars have collapsed and schools have not been able to function regularly.

Sadhana Godbole, managing director of the Prasanna Autism Centre, said, “It has been almost 17 months since proper education of these specially abled children has come to a halt. We have autistic children at our centre and online education is not a viable option for them. These children are benefitted from in-person interaction. There has been a lot of talk about reopening regular schools but no attention has been given to the training and education of specially abled children. Their education is like therapy for them. Policymakers should give attention to this matter. We have been asking permission to conduct offline sessions with a limited number of students in class. A discussion in this matter at least should be started.”

Radiya Gohil, founder-trustee of Prayatna Foundation, an organisation that provides multi-faceted education to students with Down’s Syndrome, cerebral palsy, autism, ADHD, De Lange Syndrome, Fragile X Syndrome and learning disabilities, too, said that in-person interaction is crucial for these children. “It is essential because online learning limits us in many ways. Also, parents are finding it really tough now to deal with behaviour issues and frustrations that have developed in students,” she said.

According to experts however, while online education may not be an entirely suitable option, it helps to keep students and teachers in contact. Mridula Das, founder-trustee of Prayatna Foundation, said, “The response to online sessions has been good. Students were really happy to see their teachers and communicate with them. We have also facilitated online classes for some of our needy students by providing them with tabs, phones and data plans.”

Meanwhile, state education department officials said that efforts are being taken to continue the education of students with special needs but the decision to reopen schools is yet to be taken. Dr Kamaladevi Awate, deputy director of the State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), said, “We have created special online learning material for such students. Our officials have conducted meetings with the parents to inform them about special activities that are necessary for these students to carry out so that they can conduct such activities at home. We have provided this material to various schools and NGOs.”