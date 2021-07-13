Pune woman killed after car hits trailer on expressway

A 30-year-old woman from Pune died after her car rammed into a stationary trailer on Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Monday.

Her husband, who was at the wheel, also suffered injuries and is admitted to a private hospital.

According to the police, Prasanna Falak, 38, and his wife Karuna were on their way to Mumbai in their car. As they were crossing Kon village near Panvel around 10 am, their car crashed into the trailer.

“The trailer had developed some technical glitches and hence, the driver parked it on the side of the road and was repairing it. Prima facie, it appears that Falak lost control of his car and then it rammed into the trailer. The couple suffered severe injuries in the accident and was rushed to a hospital. However, his wife succumbed to her injuries after some time. Falak is still under observation at the hospital,” said a police officer.

“We don’t know the purpose of the travel and where the couple was headed to. We have contacted their family and are now trying to get those details,” he said.