IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Pune’s event calendar: February 26 to March 3, 2021
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: February 26 to March 3, 2021

2021 National Science Day – February 28 IISER, Pune IISER, Pune is celebrating National Science Day by conducting various public events
READ FULL STORY
By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST

2021 National Science Day – February 28

IISER, Pune

IISER, Pune is celebrating National Science Day by conducting various public events. This year, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all programmes will be online on the institute’s various social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

All events are open to students, teachers and the general public.

There will be talks on various topics like, “India set to listen to space-time murmurs - gradational waves and the LIGO India project”; “Our Universe in a Grain of Sand, The Hows and Whys of Theoretical Research”; “Amazin’ Primes in Mathematics”; and a “Demonstration on Making Smart Probes for the detection of Covid-19”. There will be a virtual Toyfest, screening of Science films, demonstration of various hands-on Science and Mathematics activities, demonstrations of toys from trash, and an interaction with scientists

When: February 28, 2021, 10.00 am to 6.30 pm

Where: Online, event link to be shared after free registration.

Registration link: https://forms.gle/Vjvw2QwoBRTzcraCA

Live stream: IISER Pune Science Activity Centre YouTube channel

National Centre for Cell Sciences: Talk on stem cells

The Pune-based National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) will hold a public talk on stem cells by Dr Deepa Subramanian at 11 am. The webinar will be conducted by NCCS and the link will be available online on the NCCS website.

CSIR-NCL takes Science day online

CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL), Pune and CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT), Hyderabad will be celebrating the National Science Day together this year.

The programme will be online the link for which will be available on the CSIR-NCL website.

------------------------------------------------------

Explore France in 2021

Explore higher education opportunities in a country of creativity, innovation, entrepreneurship and art de vivre. Meet 40+ institutions and universities you’re your home.

When: February 26-27, 2021

Where: Online/register at cft.ifindia.in

Malaka Masterclass: Asian Favourites

Malaka Spice is back with another masterclass. Learn to make Asian delicacies like dumplings (chicken and vegetarian) and farm-fresh chickoo-baked yogurt vegetarian ramen.

When: February 27, 10:00 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Malaka Spice, Lane 5, Koregaon Park

For more information please 9545631721 / 9762978962 or click - bit.ly/3pHN5m6

Nautanki Basic – two-day theatre workshop for children

Nautanki Basic is a beginner’s level workshop for young adults, aged six years and above. It will help children in areas such as creativity, problem-solving, social skills, confidence building, teamwork, and compassion.

The workshop will be conducted by Tushar Dalvi, founder of Rangaai Theatre Company.

Where: Raah - Literacy & Cultural Centre; Office 730, Marvel Vista, Lullanagar, Pune 411040

When February 27-28, 10am - 2pm

BhaDiPa stand-up comedy

BhaDiPa brings to you the BhaDiPa Stand-Up Comedy where the best of Marathi stand-up comedians from the BhaDiPa circuit are on the microphone.

When: February 27, 7pm to 9pm

Where: Aadyaa, House of Aadyaa, 1206/A-32, Shirole path, off JM Road

Birding tour to Bhigwan lake

Bhigwan lake, each year, welcomes over 200 varieties of birds, mainly Greater Flamingos, a variety of Ibis, Sandpiper, Geese, Storks, Herons, and Egrets. Experience a close-up view of the skyscraper of the bird family - the Flamingos.

Charges:

AC bus

Adult: Rs1,890/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs1,575/-

Non-AC bus

Adult trip: Rs1,575/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs1,260

Self-drive: Rs1,260/-

Child aged 5 to 9: Rs945/-

For more information call Rohan Ratnapal on +91 7350064961 or visit www.riversandridges.com

When: February, 28, 5am to 5pm

Where: Starts from Rivers and Ridges, 2, Bhagyasheela Soc. off NIBM road, Pune

Marathi play – Moruchi Maushi

Laugh aloud with actor Bharat Jadhav as he dons his best role as Moruchi Maushi.

When: Feb 28, 12.30 pm

Where: Balgandharva Rang Mandir

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s event calendar: February 26 to March 3, 2021

By Prachi Bari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:36 PM IST
2021 National Science Day – February 28 IISER, Pune IISER, Pune is celebrating National Science Day by conducting various public events
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
others

Revisit decision on culling of birds: HC suggests to Maharashtra dist

By K A Y Dodhiya
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 11:18 AM IST
At the same time, the court refused to intervene in the petition filed by two farm owners challenging a February 12 order passed by the authorities directing them to cull their birds and destroy the eggs
READ FULL STORY
Close
The previous high for February 23 (29.5°C) was recorded in 1973 while for February 24 (29.4°C), it was in 2001. For February 25, the previous high was in 2006 when 29.5°C was recorded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
The previous high for February 23 (29.5°C) was recorded in 1973 while for February 24 (29.4°C), it was in 2001. For February 25, the previous high was in 2006 when 29.5°C was recorded. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)
others

This Feb was the hottest in 50 years for Ludhiana

By Mohit Khanna, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:17 AM IST
The average temperature recorded this month was 27°C, while normally it hovers around 21.2°C during this time, say met officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
The gram sabha also passed resolution against transferring the land to the government. (HT PHOTO)
The gram sabha also passed resolution against transferring the land to the government. (HT PHOTO)
others

Ludhiana MC’s dairy shifting project hits another roadblock as gram sabha denies giving land to govt

By Harsimran Singh Batra, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:18 AM IST
MC authorities say they have been working for around two months to shift the dairy units to Gorsian Kadar Baksh
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Rathod had visited the Pohradevi temple on Tuesday amid tight security, during which, many of his supporters thronged his vehicle creating a commotion. (HT Photo)
Sanjay Rathod had visited the Pohradevi temple on Tuesday amid tight security, during which, many of his supporters thronged his vehicle creating a commotion. (HT Photo)
others

Washim: Pohradevi priest, 229 students test positive for Covid-19

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Nagpur
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:21 PM IST
After the gathering of thousands of supporters of Maharashtra forest minister and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Rathod at Washim’s Pohradevi temple earlier this week, at least 12 people, including the temple’s chief priest have tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

9 held for issuing bogus toll receipts at Khed-Shivapur plaza

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:39 PM IST
PUNE The Rajgad police on Thursday arrested nine people for issuing bogus toll receipts to commuters passing through the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza on the Pune-Satara highway
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Man strangles wife to death at Mohali’s Amb Sahib Colony

By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:35 PM IST
A migrant labourer strangled his wife to death during an altercation at their house in Amb Sahib Colony, Phase 11, on Wednesday night
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune’s temperature touches 35°C; IMD forecasts rise in temperature in first week of March

By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:52 PM IST
PUNE The day temperature in the city has touched the season’s highest as the maximum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 35 degrees Celsius on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passes away

By HTC
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:01 PM IST
PUNE Senior journalist Sada Dumbre passed away on Thursday, due to a Covid infection, said his family members
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Ajit Pawar fails to follow up on road widening project in Pune

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:30 PM IST
PUNE As the opposition parties opposed Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre, Ajit Pawar, deputy chief minister and Pune district guardian minister, had given instructions to put the project on hold until a decision is taken, but PMC has not got anything in writing about the decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Political parties in Pune divided over PMC’s road-widening proposal

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
PUNE Political parties in Pune appear to be divided on the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC, state health dept awaiting final instructions on vaccination for seniors; unlikely to start from Mar 1

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:50 PM IST
PUNE Though the central government declared that the vaccination drive for those 60-years of age and higher, and those aged 45-years-plus with comorbidities, will start from March 1, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and state health department is yet to get more details regarding the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,525 fresh cases in Pune district on Thursday

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:39 PM IST
PUNE Pune district reported 11,570 active cases in the state, as per the state health department, of which 1,525 are fresh cases reported on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCMC’s Covid positivity rate jumps from 6% to 25% in 10 days

By Jigar Hindocha
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 09:28 PM IST
The Covid positivity rate, which was 6 per cent in the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation till February 15, has seen a massive surge to 25 per cent, as of February 24
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Mixed response to 9-metre road widening proposal in Pune city

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 08:43 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) decision to widen city roads from six to nine-metre has received a mix response
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac