Pune’s event calendar: March 6 to 11 March, 2021
Women’s day special
Theatre
Swatantra Theatre presents a Women’s Day Celebration with Vijay Tendulkar’s plays, featuring prominent female characters – “Khamosh Adaalat Jaari Hai” and “Panchi Aise Ate Hain”.
When: March 7
6.30 pm - Khamosh Adalat Jaari Hain- 90min
8.30 pm - Panchi Aise Ate Hain - 90min
Where: Open-Air Theatre, Inside SMJV, next to BMCC, off FC Road, Deccan
Donor passes available @ Ticketkhidkee.com and Bookmyshow
www.swatantratheater.com +91-9767178857, 8329696186
Film festival
Symbiosis Law School Pune, a constituent of Symbiosis International (deemed university) is celebrating Women’s Day by screening the movie “Nil Battey Sannata”.
When: March 8, 10am
Panel discussion on “Women in Cinema” from 12:30pm
Women’s day exhibition
ANSH presents a women’s day special exhibition
When: March 6 and 7
Where: Gandhi Bhavan Ground, Dahanukar Colony, Kothrud
Women’s Day: Bookoholics BookClub
Bookoholics BookClub will talk to some accomplished female writers and get to know their journeys.
When March 6, 4pm
Where: Marshall’s Book Cafe, Aundh.
Fill a Google form to confirm your presence at the event.
https://forms.gle/yz4NgetRYtuRA5Av7
Women’s adventure camp
This camp is designed to uniquely challenge every camper to step out of her comfort zone, build confidence, and make friends that will last a lifetime.
When: Mar 6, 6pm
Where: Nisargshala, Nisargshala Velhe MH, India, Pune, India
-------------------------------------------------------
Fluid Art workshop
Janhavi Ramsinghani: Dive into the therapeutic world of colours as Janhavi guides you through a fun interactive session.
Where: The High Spirits Cafe
When: March 6, 4pm to 6pm
Fees: Rs1,250
Contact: +91 70834 86784/9881222495
Deccan College’s bicentenary online lecture series
Special lecture on Deccan College --- “From Vishrambag Pathshala to a University”, with speaker Prof K Paddayya
When: March 5, 3:30pm
Google Meet Link: meet.google.com/oar-qnbu-pxb
YouTube Link: https://youtu.be/kGfOQ6CCb-M
Sangeet Sangoshti
Swaramandal Foundation, along with South-Central Zone Cultural Centre, Nagpur, and Ministry of Culture, Government of India, has organised a two-day musical programme called “Sangeet Sangoshti”.
When: Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7
Where: Garware College Hall, Karvenagar
NEF Trail Run
National Education Foundation (NEF) a Pune-based NGO active in the field of adventure sports and informal outdoor education brings to you its second Edition of te NEF Trail Run.
When: March 6
Categories:
• Men: 15km & 25km
• Women: 15km & 25km
Total prize money: ₹ 24,000/-
Every finisher will get a medal and a certificate of appreciation.
Contact: 8698 656 565
Visit: www.nefenduro.com/nef-trail-run/
Maahir
Maahir brings the magical voice of Pandit Sanjeev Abhyankar for the first time in Pune. Being a “Maahir” in the arena of Hindustani Classical vocals, the concert will be a treat for fans.
When: Sunday, March 7, 5:30 pm
Where: Bhimsen Joshi Kalamandir, Pune, Maharashtra, India 411007, Pune
Bake a cake
SG Cakes presents a one-day workshop on how to bake the perfect eggless cakes, from basic to advanced
Prior registration is compulsory.
When: March 7, 10am - 7pm
Where: Camp, Pune.
Contact: 8149201259 – WhatsApp for details
Poetry session
A special edition of a poetry meetup by The Yellow Room, for those of any age who are able, or willing to, express themselves.
When: March 7, 5pm to 7pm
Where: The Soundtrack Cafe, New DP Rd, Akshaynagar Society, Vishal nagar, Pimple Nilakh, PCMC
