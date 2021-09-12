Pune’s rickshaw drivers in firing line as list of commuter complaints gets bigger

PUNE Refusing to traverse short distances, not charging by the meter, and arrogant behaviour are some of the key issues concerning autorickshaw drivers in the city that regular commuters have highlighted in the wake of police action taken against errant rickshaws on Pune’s roads

Pune police and the RTO, in a joint action, recorded 3,000 violations by autorickshaws in three days.

The action came after two cases of child sexual assault by autorickshaw drivers were exposed last week.

“Last week I came to Pune from Indore via train and wanted to take an auto from the railway station to Yerawada. I was told ₹150 is the charge, by the driver. When I questioned such a high fare, other drivers gathered and began defending the charge. This is a regular scene with drivers at the Pune railway station overcharging passengers,” said Hirendra Tripathi, a commuter.

During the action, the traffic police fined 740 auto rickshaw drivers, while the RTO officials acted against 177. “The action must continue until rickshaw drivers stop flouting rules and accept the fares determined by the RTO,” said Anant Saharabuddhe, a resident of Bibwewadi.

Another passenger, Kavita Pathak said, “I often take an auto from Swargate to Katraj, after I finish work, as there is a heavy rush for public buses. The auto drivers at Swargate’s ST stand are arrogant. We are even afraid to talk to them at times. They also park their autos in such a way that it blocks the entry of ST bsues to the stand. Strict action needs to be taken.”

A demand is being raised by passengers to start a prepaid autorickshaw stand at the Pune railway station. One of the rape incidents involved rickshaw drivers kidnapping a minor from the railway station.

Rahul Shrirame, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have already started the process to start a prepaid auto stand from the railway station and necessary permissions and NOCs will be given. Also, action is regularly taken against drivers who are found violating traffic rules.”