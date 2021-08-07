Pune’s top colleges to admit students based on Class 12 scores

PUNE: A majority of the top colleges in Pune have decided to admit students to undergraduate courses based on their Class 12 scores, which for many have been high leading to greater competition during admission. Earlier, higher education minister Uday Samant clarified that no state universities or colleges will conduct the common entrance test (CET) for admission to undergraduate courses although some autonomous colleges are willing to hold the examination in view of the higher Class 12 scores this year. It is learned that this year, the state board Class 12 pass percentage is 7% higher than what it was last year for the Pune division.

On the subject of admission to undergraduate courses, Ravindrasinh Pardeshi, principal, Fergusson college, said that admission to the BA, BSc courses will be based on merit. “We will be considering the Class 12 scores for admissions to first year courses in arts and science. Even though our cut-off is high, it is expected to further increase marginally. The students can submit their admission forms by August 17. We will display the first merit list by August 21 and admission will begin subsequently,” Pardeshi said.

Rajendra Zunjarrao, principal, Modern College of Arts Science and Commerce, Shivajinagar, said that the merit list will be based on Class 12 scores. “We are putting together a merit list for students based on Class 12 marks. Students will need to fill the form and get the admission. We have not organised entrance tests as they will take a lot of time and delay admissions. With the merit list process, we intend to begin college by September 1 for first year students,” Zunjarrao said, adding that 200 students will be counselled for 100 seats. “This way, we can complete admissions soon and start the academic year. Our intention is to start the academic year soon so that the syllabus is covered in due time,” Zunjarrao said.

In a similar vein, Savita Datar, principal-in-charge, Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College, said that admission will be based on the merit list. “As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, the academic session must start before October 1. Going by our preparation, we will be able to start the academic year for first year students from September 1. We are carrying out admissions based on the Class 12 merit list,” Datar said.

With the high demand for admission to first year courses however, some colleges such as the Brihan Maharashtra College of Commerce (BMCC), which is an autonomous college, have decided to conduct entrance tests for some courses. Seema Purohit, principal, BMCC, said, “We have an entrance test for the Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) course. We already have a mechanism in place and will be conducting an exam for admission to the first year. We are hoping to start the new academic year from September 1.”

As per the information shared by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), the pass percentage for Class 12 for the Pune district is 99.72%; that for the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is 99.86%; Pune city east is 99.81%; and Pune city west is 99.79%.