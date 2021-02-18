Pune’s weekend fix: What’s happening and where... February 19 to 23

The Acquired Vibe presents Pune’s small-biz flea market

The small-biz flea market connects customers with the best of goods on offer, mostly pret-a-porter across a range of items and sections. Business and bar open 2pm onwards

When: Feb 20

Where: Orgee Café and Bar, Kalyani nagar

Vasantostav

The Dr Vasantrao Deshpande Pratishthan organised “Vasantotsav”, is one of the premier music events in the city

Vasantotsav will take place at Ganesh Kala Krida Manch from 4pm to 10pm on all 3 days

When: February 19-21

Where: Ganesh Kala Krida Manch, 4 pm to 10 pm

Punjabi pop-up

A Punjabi punch before lunch: the pop-up is happening on Sunday February 21, at Austin 40, Café.

₹499 per person, offering a full-course

Call 9130298998 for bookings

When: February 21

Where: Austin 40 café, Bhandarkar Road, 11 am to 2 pm

Fort Rajgad study tour

Every year, Yuva Maharashtra presents a new historical subject in the form of a play. This year the group has organised a study tour at Fort Rajgad on the occasion of Shiv Jayanti. It is 2-day study tour to understand the history and construction of the fort.

Contact: Jayesh: 8600236397, Ashutosh: 7083813443.

Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj: Historical weapons’ exhibition

The Asian College of Science and Commerce has organised an exhibition of rare weapons from the Shivaji Maharaj era.

When: Saturday Feb 20 2021 at 11:00 am to 8:00 pm

Where: Asian College of Science and Commerce, Dhayri

Temghar Cyclo Camping & Hiking

Raw Adventure Solutions has organised an overnight 80km-long (Pune to Pune) countryside cycling trip to explore the incredible landscapes around Pune. Camp by a lakeside, enjoy the campfire with barbecue and delicious food and then go for a small hike to see a 180- degree view of the Temghar backwaters

For bookings call: 9881422575

Where: Meet at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi, DP road ,Near Siddhi Garden, Mhatre Bridge

When: February 20-21

Goshta Manthan: Workshop for parents, teachers and caregivers

A two-day workshop on how to introduce your children to literature and aid them in cultivating the habit of reading. The workshop will entail discussions on the role that a book plays in the development (cognitive, social, intellectual, and ethical) of a child, how to select the right books, understanding a book (physical form in detail and how it triggers various stimuli in the mind/brain of a child), and how to actually make a book for a child.

The workshop is conducted by Wasimbarry Maner and Tahirnakkash Maner.

When: Feb 20, 2021; 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

Where: Aadyaa, Karve road

Wine tasting

Vaishnavi travel club and wine tourism offers a Deccan Plateau Vineyard wine tasting

₹1500* per person

Call: 7769 095 095

When: Saturday, February 20, 11 am to 6 pm

Where: Deccan Plateau Vineyards, Burkegaon, Haveli, Pune, 412207