Home / Cities / Others / Punjab: 29 youths with Dubai dreams duped by travel agent
Most of the youths hail from economically weak families in Punjab. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Most of the youths hail from economically weak families in Punjab. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
others

Punjab: 29 youths with Dubai dreams duped by travel agent

The unsuspecting youths found out about the fake tickets and visas issued to them only during checking at the Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 01:17 AM IST

Allegedly duped by a travel agent, 29 youths, who were set to board a flight to Dubai, were stranded at Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport here on Friday.

The unsuspecting youths found out about the fake tickets and visas issued to them only during checking at the airport.

“I paid 1.6 lakh to the agent for going to Dubai. He told us that we will get a salary of 40,000 monthly. He also gave us a ticket for the flight, besides getting a visa issued to us. However, when we began to enter the terminal, we were stopped by airport authorities who told us that our ticket and visa are not real,” said a youth from Baba Bakala.

Most of the youths hail from economically weak families. The travel agent, meanwhile, is missing. Police have launched a probe in the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.