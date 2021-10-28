Punjab and Haryana HC to get five more judges

Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court is set to get five more judges. It is learnt that the Central government has cleared names of five lawyers for appointment as judges. Those being appointed are senior advocate Vikas Suri; Vinod Sharma (Bhardwaj); senior standing counsel, UT Pankaj Jain; senior advocate, Jasjit Singh Bedi, son of former high court judge, HS Bedi (justice retd), and Haryana additional advocate general Sandeep Moudgil.

With this, the number of judges in high court would be 50. The names of the four lawyers were recommended for elevation on September 1 by the Supreme Court Collegium and that of Sandeep Moudgil on September 29. The high court collegium had recommended their names in August 2020. The formal notification is expected in a day or two.